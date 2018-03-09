Home Obituaries Ernest L. ‘Ernie’ Clements

Posted on March 9, 2018
Ernest Clements
age 82, Kenton

Graveside services for Ernest L. “Ernie” Clements will take place at a later date.

Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 5:57 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

