Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 79

Ada

Services for Ernest S. “Sam” Nitchie will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Believers Church of New Beginnings, 204 North St., Alger by Pastor Zelma Shepherd. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada with graveside military honors conducted by the Ada VFW Post 9381 Honor Guard.

Friends may call three hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the church.

He died at 1:44 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heart T Farms at 6895 Sandy Point Road, Elida, Ohio 45807.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!