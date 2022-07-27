Erwin Hoff, Jr.

Erwin J. Hoff, Jr. of Kenton, Ohio died at home after a four month battle with cancer. He will be cremated and there will be no services per his request. Erwin loved his family greatly. He will be sadly missed, especially by Barbara. She would like to thank Bridge Hospice, Ally Hancock, Barbara Merchant, and all that helped care for her beloved Erwin.

HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!