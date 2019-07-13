Age, 89

Lakeview

Services for Estella Marie Powell will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will be in the McDonald Fairview Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Monday.

She died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Indian Lake Rehabilitation Center in Lakeview.

In lieu of flower memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Zion Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!