Estella Marie Powell

Posted on July 13, 2019
Age, 89

Lakeview

Services for Estella Marie Powell will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will be in the McDonald Fairview Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Monday.

She died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Indian Lake Rehabilitation Center in Lakeview.

In lieu of flower memorial donations may be made to  the Mt. Zion Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

