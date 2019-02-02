Esther Kagak-Patterson, 18, of Ridgeway, passed away Wednesday evening, January 30, 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Ridgemont-Ridgeway Building, 162 East Hale, Ridgeway, OH 43345.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties (Hopeline and Coleman), 529 S. Elizabeth St. Lima, OH 45804.

The family was assisted with funeral arrangements by the staff of Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, and online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!