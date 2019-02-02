Home Obituaries Esther Kagak-Patterson

Esther Kagak-Patterson

Posted on February 2, 2019
Esther Kagak-Patterson
age 18, Ridgeway

Esther Kagak-Patterson, 18, of Ridgeway, passed away Wednesday evening, January 30, 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Ridgemont-Ridgeway Building, 162 East Hale, Ridgeway, OH 43345.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties (Hopeline and Coleman), 529 S. Elizabeth St. Lima, OH  45804.

The family was assisted with funeral arrangements by the staff of Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, and online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com

