Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Esther R. (Augenstein) Duprey will begin at noon on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Amber Rex. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call two hours prior to services on Thursday.

She died on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Sept. 5, 1925 in Waldo to the late Alvin A. and Clara (Mautz) Augenstein. On Feb. 10, 1949 she married Wayne L. Duprey and he preceded her in death on July 18, 2012.

Surviving are two daughters, Carolyn (Robert) Heilman of North Port, Fla., and Linda (Joseph) Ferguson of Ada; two sons, Howard (Cathy) Duprey of Alger and Russell (Dawn) Duprey of West Liberty; eight grandchildren, Laura Ferguson, Nichole (Quinn) Morris, Danielle (Eric) Klaus, Melissa (Josh Moeddel) Kearns, Ranelle (Brian) Rizor, Luke Duprey, Jason Heilman and Daniel Heilman and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Augenstein; a sister, Mary Louise Moses and a great-grandson, Blaine Morris.

Esther was a homemaker and a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, the McDonald Grange and the Hardin County Cattle Women’s Association.

She was truly passionate about giving back to her community and volunteering. She volunteered for the Red Cross for many years and the Hardin Memorial Hospital. She spent many hours volunteering at the hospital as a member of the Hospital Guild and the Pink Ladies. She loved to be around people and help them however she could.

Memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, the McDonald Grange Hall or the Mennonite Memorial Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.