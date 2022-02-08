Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ethel Hall

Services for Ethel Hall, 101 will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger by Pastor Bill Prater. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to services on Friday.

She died at 11:49 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born April 3, 1920 in Magoffin County, Kentucky to Butler and Eva (Spradlin) Dale, who preceded her in death. On March 25, 1961 Ethel married Woodrow Hall and he died on Nov. 26, 1976.

Surviving are a grandson, Steve King; a nephew, Tony (Sue) VanHoose; and four stepchildren, Dorothy, Bob, Kenny and Eugene.

Ethel was preceded in death by her son, Donald King; two brothers, Joe Oliver Dale and Leonard Dale; two sisters, Ida Mekolites and Beatrice VanHoose and a stepson, James.

Ethel retired from the RG Dunn Cigar Factory in Lima in June of 1977, after working for 26 years.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Promedica Hospice Care, 685 Delaware Avenue, Suite 300, Marion, Ohio 43302.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

(Pd. 020922)