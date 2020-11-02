Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 93

Dunkirk

Private family services were held for Eugene E. Good at the Dola Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 by Dr. Joe Thomas. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton assisted the family with services.

Gene passed away peacefully, Thursday evening, October 29, 2020 at his rural Dunkirk home with loving family members by his side.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!