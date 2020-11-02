Eugene E. Good Posted on November 2, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 93Dunkirk Private family services were held for Eugene E. Good at the Dola Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 by Dr. Joe Thomas. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton assisted the family with services. Gene passed away peacefully, Thursday evening, October 29, 2020 at his rural Dunkirk home with loving family members by his side. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!