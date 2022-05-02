Home Obituaries Eugene “Gene” E. Michener

Eugene “Gene” E. Michener

Posted on May 2, 2022
A memorial service for Eugene “Gene” E. Michener, 91 will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, May 6 at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore by Pastor Sean McLeod. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore.
Friends may call 5-8 p.m. on Thursday.
He died at 4:44 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022 at home.

