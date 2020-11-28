Eugene “Gene” Patton Posted on November 28, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 89Alger Services for Eugene “Gene” Patton will be begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington by Pastor Jim Klausing. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. He died at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Arlington. Memorials may be given to the funeral home in care of the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!