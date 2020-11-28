Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 89

Alger

Services for Eugene “Gene” Patton will be begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington by Pastor Jim Klausing. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

He died at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Arlington.

Memorials may be given to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!