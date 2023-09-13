Funeral services for Eunice Lucille Titus, 96 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Eunice passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023, at the Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Memorial donations in Eunice’s honor may be made to the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church of Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

