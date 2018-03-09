Kenton

But Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for such belongs the kingdom of heaven.” – Matthew 19:14

Nearly six hours after coming into the world, Eva Kathryn Yankee passed away peacefully in her parents’ arms at the Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, OH. Although her earthly life was short, she touched many lives and was loved by all who met her.

The family will hold a private Memorial Service for Eva Kathryn at the Kenton Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Dave Dooley officiating the service. She will be laid to rest in the Salem Cemetery, rural Kenton.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family would be grateful to have donations in Eva’s memory made to Sufficient Grace Ministries, 300 S. Chestnut St., Suite A, Deshler, OH 43516 or via the website at sufficientgraceministries.org/support-sufficient-grace/. Please note that that the donation is in honor of Eva Yankee.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

