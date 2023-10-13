Eva L. Massara Posted on October 13, 2023 0 Eva L. Massara, 91, of Canal Winchester, passed away Oct. 9, 2023, entering her well-earned reward in her Lord’s heavenly kingdom. Visitation is Sunday, Oct. 15 from 2-6 p.m. at Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home, 1068 South High Street, Columbus. Rosary at 5:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 5225 Refugee Road, Columbus, with Fr. Leo Connolly and Deacon Stephen Venturini presiding. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription