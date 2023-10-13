Eva L. Massara, 91, of Canal Winchester, passed away Oct. 9, 2023, entering her well-earned reward in her Lord’s heavenly kingdom.

Visitation is Sunday, Oct. 15 from 2-6 p.m. at Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home, 1068 South High Street, Columbus. Rosary at 5:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 5225 Refugee Road, Columbus, with Fr. Leo Connolly and Deacon Stephen Venturini presiding. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

