Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 100

Waynesfield

Services for Eva M. Buffenbarger Walper will begin at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at the Waynesfield Chapel of the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, 200 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, by Pastors Jean Horn and Don Smith. Burial is to follow in the Willow Branch Cemetery, Waynesfield.

Friends may call 2-5 p.m. Sunday.

She died at 2:55 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Logan Acres Care Center, Bellefontaine.

She was born March 26, 1919, in Hardin County, the daughter of Ithemore “Ike” and Emma (Evans) Wilcox. On Oct. 25, 1938 she married Raymond Buffenbarger and he preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 1974. Then on Nov. 7, 1986, she married Carl Walper and he died Dec. 29, 1998.

Surviving are three children, Emma Sue Spencer of Waynesfield, Karen Alloway of Huntsville and Charles (Pat) Buffenbarger of Waynesfield; 10 grandchildren, Kim (Chuck) Holloway, Tracy (Dean) Alcorn, Todd (Shani) Spencer, Jennifer (Jamie) Davis, Heidi (Mark) Barrett, Heather (Jack) Widmark, Heath (Megan) Alloway, Kraig (Tracey) Buffenbarger, Tim (Kim) Buffenbarger and Rachel (Craig) Ludwig; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Helen Wilcox.

In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Marvin Spencer; granddaughter, Tina Marie Spencer; and her 7 siblings, Henry Wilcox, Hazel Carr, Helen Jenkins, Harold Wilcox, Harry Wilcox, Mary Cooper, and Ithemore Wilcox Jr.

A homemaker, Eva and her husband, Raymond owned and operated the Buffenbarger Restaurant, New Hampshire.

She was a 1937 graduate of New Hampshire High School and member of the Lima Baptist Temple and the former Order of the Eastern Star, Waynesfield Chapter.

She volunteered for many years at Lima Memorial Hospital, and the Servicemen’s Free Canteen, Lima, following WW II. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, camping and playing golf.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.