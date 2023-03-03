Evalyn Joann (Poorman) Schultz died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

Funeral rites will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church,14127 Moulton-New Knoxville Road, in Moulton, Ohio at 2:00 pm with an hour of visitation prior to the funeral. Burial rites will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday March 3, 2023 at Miller Funeral Home on 1605 Celina Road St. Marys, Ohio. Memorial donations may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or National Parks. Condolences may be sent to Evalyn’s family at MillerFuneralHome.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!