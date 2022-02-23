Evan Marion Davis Posted on February 23, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Evan Marion Davis passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 20th, 2022 at the age of 75 and will be greatly missed by friends and family. Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022 at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Saturday at the funeral home at 11AM with visitation starting at 10AM; burial will be held privately for the family. If so desired, donations may be made to Hardin County Humane Society, 13510 US-68, Kenton, OH 43326 The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve the family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!