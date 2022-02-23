Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Evan Marion Davis passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 20th, 2022 at the age of 75 and will be greatly missed by friends and family.

Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022 at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Saturday at the funeral home at 11AM with visitation starting at 10AM; burial will be held privately for the family.

If so desired, donations may be made to Hardin County Humane Society, 13510 US-68, Kenton, OH 43326

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve the family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com





















