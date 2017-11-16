Age, 90

Williamstown

A memorial service for Eve Spence will be at noon on Monday at the Williamstown Cemetery.

She died at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 at the Arlington Good Samaritan Center.

Memorials may be given to the Arlington Good Samaritan Center.

Arrangements are being handled by Crates Funeral Home, Arlington.

Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.

