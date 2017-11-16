Home Obituaries Eve Spence

Eve Spence
Age, 90
Williamstown

A memorial service for Eve Spence will be at noon on Monday at the Williamstown Cemetery.

She died at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 at the Arlington Good Samaritan Center.

Memorials may be given to the Arlington Good Samaritan Center.

Arrangements are being handled by Crates Funeral Home, Arlington.

Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.

