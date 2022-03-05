Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Evelyn Fern Oldham, 91 will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9 at Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, LaRue by Pastor Tom Hanks. Burial will be in LaRue Cemetery.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.

She died early Friday morning, March 4, 2022 at VanCrest Nursing Home, Ada.

Memorial gifts may be made to the American Heart Assn., 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

