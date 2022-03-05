Evelyn Fern Oldham Posted on March 5, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Services for Evelyn Fern Oldham, 91 will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9 at Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, LaRue by Pastor Tom Hanks. Burial will be in LaRue Cemetery. Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. She died early Friday morning, March 4, 2022 at VanCrest Nursing Home, Ada. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Heart Assn., 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214 Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!