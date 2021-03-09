Home Obituaries Evelyn L. “Lynne” Berryma

Evelyn L. “Lynne” Berryma

Posted on March 9, 2021
0
Age, 76
Delphos

Services for Evelyn L. “Lynne” Berryman will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos by the Rev. Steven Haddix. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the services on Thursday.

She died at 4:54 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s, Lima.

Leave a Reply