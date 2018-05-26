A private internment for Evelyn L. Winebrenner will take place at Grove Cemetery in accordance with her wishes.

She died at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Heartland of Marion.

The family will hold a celebration in honor of the lives of both Evelyn and Bob at a later date. The Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home of Kenton has assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Heartland of Marion, 685 Delaware Ave., Suite 300, Marion, OH 43302.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

