Evelyn Maud Parmley

Posted on March 2, 2019
age 97, Williamsville, N.Y.

PARMLEY – EVELYN MAUD (nee Baldock) February 23, 2019, age 97.

No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11 AM to attend a Funeral Service celebrated at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 4275 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Parmley’s memory to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com

