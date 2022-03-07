Home Obituaries Fern O. Wright

Fern O. Wright

Posted on March 7, 2022
Fern O. Wright, 88, of Sabina, passed away on March 4, 2022.

Family will receive friends at Trinity Full Gospel Church, Sabina, on  Friday, March 11, 2022, from 1-2 p.m., when a funeral service will begin.  Burial to follow at Preston Cemetery, Alger, Ohio at 1 p.m. on March 12, 2022.

Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements.


