Fern O. Wright, 88, of Sabina, passed away on March 4, 2022.

Family will receive friends at Trinity Full Gospel Church, Sabina, on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 1-2 p.m., when a funeral service will begin. Burial to follow at Preston Cemetery, Alger, Ohio at 1 p.m. on March 12, 2022.

Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.