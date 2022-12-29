Floyd A. Madison, 73 of LaRue, died Monday December 26, 2022 at his home.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Josh Hause will officiate. Friends may call two hours prior to the service beginning at 5 pm at the funeral home in LaRue. Private burial with Military Honors provided by the Vietnam Veterans of America #1095, will be held in the Otterbein Cemetery near Mount Victory.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Marion VFW Post #7201, 1614 Marion-Marysville Rd, Marion, OH 43302

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

