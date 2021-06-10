Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 80

Dunkirk

Services for Floyd E. Crowe will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada by Pastor Doug Flinn. Burial will be in Dunkirk Cemetery.

The service will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Friends may call 2-5 p.m. Sunday.

He died at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church, Kenton and/or the American Cancer Society and/or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

