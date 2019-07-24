Age, 92

Harrod

Services for Frances E. Nichols will be at noon on Friday, July 26 at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Alger by Pastor David Trusty. Burial will be in the Salem Cemetery in Westminster.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service.

She died at 9:28 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Lima Memorial Health System.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Birth Living Word of Ada.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

