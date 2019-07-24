Home Obituaries Frances E. Nichols

Frances E. Nichols

Posted on July 24, 2019
0

Age, 92
Harrod

Services for Frances E. Nichols will be at noon on Friday, July 26 at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Alger by Pastor David Trusty. Burial will be in the Salem Cemetery in Westminster.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service.

She died at 9:28 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Lima Memorial Health System.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Birth Living Word of Ada.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Jerrol Craige Gratz

    Jerrol Craige Gratz

    Age, 71 Waynesfield A memorial celebration to honor both Jerry and Judy Gratz will be at 1…
    July 24, 2019
    2 min read

  • Maurice “Bud” E. Lamb

    Age, 79 Kenton A graveside service for Maurice “Bud” E. Lamb will be at 10 a.m…
    July 24, 2019
    1 min read
  • Lester S. Clark

    Lester S. Clark

    Age, 93 Kenton Services for Lester S. Clark will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the St. …
    July 23, 2019
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply