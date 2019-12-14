Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 98

Kenton

Services for Frances Irene “Nan” Flinn Bostelman will begin at noon on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Craig Mansfield. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services on Monday.

She died on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

She was born on Oct. 28, 1921 in McGuffey to the late Sylvester and Helena (Bahr) Flinn. On July 31, 1940 she married Karl Bostelman and he preceded her in death on May 26, 1999.

Surviving are two sons, Fred (Karen) Bostelman of Avon, Indiana and Bill (Carol) Bostelman of Kenton; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey (Peggy) Bostelman of Florida, Jamie (Brian) Lee of Texas, Jodi (Dale) Hazelgrove of Arizona, Jill (Dwight) Treen of Indiana, Jay (Kelli) Bostelman of Kenton, Jon (Melissa) Bostelman of Colorado and Jared (Samantha) Bostelman of Indiana; 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Joyce and Mary Beth; three brothers, Norbert, Everett and Joe and two sisters, Ruth and Catherine.

Frances worked at North Electric in Kenton and Galion for 30 years and also worked at Landmark.

She was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church of Dola and the First Baptist Church in Kenton.

She was a Sunday School teacher, 4-H advisor and Girl Scouts leader. She named the Hardin County flower “Wild Rain”.

Frances enjoyed doing craft work in her spare time and fishing with Karl at Lake Erie. She attended McGuffey schools, where she played on the first basketball team at McGuffey High School.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Heartland Hospice of Marion or the First Baptist Church of Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.