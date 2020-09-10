Frances Loretta Poe (Myers) Posted on September 10, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 88Kenton Frances Loretta Poe (Myers), 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, September 9, 2020 at 12:45 a.m. at her home with her children and grandchildren at her bedside. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME (200 E Columbus St, Kenton, OH 43326) Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Preston Cemetery in Alger. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!