Age, 88

Kenton

Frances Loretta Poe (Myers), 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, September 9, 2020 at 12:45 a.m. at her home with her children and grandchildren at her bedside.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME (200 E Columbus St, Kenton, OH 43326) Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Preston Cemetery in Alger. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

