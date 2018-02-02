Elsie Frances Smith, 91, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, January 29, 2018 at Rainey Hospice House.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am-12:30 pm Thursday, February 1, 2018 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Anderson, SC. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Sam Duncan officiating.

On Monday February 5, 2018 the family will receive friends from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm follow by the funeral service beginning at 1:30 pm at Abundant Life Assembly of God in Kenton, OH with Pastor Jim Goldsmith officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton, OH. The funeral arrangements in Ohio will be handled by Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com, The McDougald Funeral Home, Anderson, SC.

