Home Obituaries Frances Smith

Frances Smith

Posted on February 2, 2018
0
0
119
Frances Smith
Frances Smith
age 91, Anderson, S.C.

Elsie Frances Smith, 91, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, January 29, 2018 at Rainey Hospice House.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am-12:30 pm Thursday, February 1, 2018 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Anderson, SC. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Sam Duncan officiating.

On Monday February 5, 2018 the family will receive friends from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm follow by the funeral service beginning at 1:30 pm at Abundant Life Assembly of God in Kenton, OH with Pastor Jim Goldsmith officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton, OH. The funeral arrangements in Ohio will be handled by Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com, The McDougald Funeral Home, Anderson, SC.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Harry A. Garverick

    Harry A. Garverick

    A coach, mentor and leader of young men, Harry A. Garverick, age 79, of Marion, went home …
    January 31, 2018
    2 min read
  • Russell A. Rizor

    Russell A. Rizor

    Age, 82 Dunkirk Services for Russell A. Rizor will be at noon on Saturday at the Bridgepor…
    January 31, 2018
    1 min read

  • Jeanne Bostater

    Age, 64 Kenton A memorial service for Jeanne Bostater will be held at noon Saturday at The…
    January 31, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply