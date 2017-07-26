Home Obituaries Francis Joseph ‘Joe’ Fittro

Francis Joseph ‘Joe’ Fittro

Posted on July 26, 2017
age 81, Mount Victory

Services for Francis Joseph “Joe” Fittro will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Central Church of Christ, 815 E. Columbus St., Kenton by Pastor Willis Moe. Burial will be in Hale Cemetery in Mount Victory.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory is handling arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Central Church of Christ in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 8:15 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2017 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

