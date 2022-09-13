Frank D. Tice III, of Kenton passed away on September 9, 2022 surrounded by loved ones.

Visitation for Frank will be at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 11:00 AM-3:00 PM and also from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM. Service will be held at First Baptist Church on Thursday, September 15, 2022, 1:00 PM. The family wishes to have memorials given to the First Baptist Church. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

