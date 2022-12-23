Home Obituaries Frank Dyer

Frank Dyer

Posted on December 23, 2022
0

Services for Frank Dyer, 91 will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

He died at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Vancrest of Ada.

