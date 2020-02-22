Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 75

White Pine, Tenn.

Frank J. Moser passed away February 18, 2020 at his home in White Pine, Tennessee at the age of 75. Born June 18, 1944 to Lester Sr and Welcome Moser in Wharton, Ohio. Married to Cheryl Stillberger November 28, 1964.

Survived by son Jeff Moser (wife Jeanelle), daughters Brooke (husband John) and Bryn (husband Doug). Surviving grandchildren Lauren, Trenten, Alison, Jacob, Aubrey, Julia, Lucas, Ella, Jillian and great grandchild Matthew. Also survived by brothers Roger, Lester Jr and sisters Phylis, Carol and Joyce.

Preceded in death by father Lester Sr and mother Welcome, brother James and second wife Audrey Lauf (married December 29, 2000).

Frank retired from Rockwell International in Kenton, Ohio as a mechanical engineer. He was a proud Ohio State Buckeye fan, loved his cat, Junior, enjoyed golf and his favorite restaurant Waffle House!

Memorial donations may be made to your local Humane Society.