Services for Frank “Jason” Castle, 45 will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the McDonald Township Hall, 5302 State Route 67, Kenton by Rev. James Gatchell. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 3-7 p.m. Monday at the township hall and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

He died at The Ohio State University-Wexner Medical Center, Columbus on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

