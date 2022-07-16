Fred Sparks, Sr., 90 of Kenton and formerly of Daytona Beach, Florida passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 with family and the kind nurses and aides of Vancest by his side.

No services will be held at this time and arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

