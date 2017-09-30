Graveside services for Freddy R. Sheets will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the committal building in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center by Mike Phillips with military honors conducted by the Logan County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County Cancer Society, c/o Mary Rutan Hospital.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.edsfh.com.

He died Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 in Lima Memorial Hospital.

