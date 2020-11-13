Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 70

Belle Center

Services for Frederick M. McCafferty will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview. Burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire, Ohio, with military honors provided by Wapakoneta VFW Post 8445 Honor Guard.

Friends may call 1-3 p.m. Sunday.

He died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Memorial contributions in McCafferty’s name may be given to a veteran’s organization of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

