Frederick M. McCafferty Posted on November 13, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 70Belle Center Services for Frederick M. McCafferty will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview. Burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire, Ohio, with military honors provided by Wapakoneta VFW Post 8445 Honor Guard. Friends may call 1-3 p.m. Sunday. He died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital. Memorial contributions in McCafferty’s name may be given to a veteran’s organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!