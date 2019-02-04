Age, 76

Belle Center

Services for Garnet Ann Roebuck will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at the Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Home in Belle Center by Pastors Kevin Smith and Shelley Stephenson.

Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Tuesday.

She died at 4:04 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Memorial contributions may be made to Transportation for Logan County (TLC), 315 W Auburn Ave, Bellefontaine, OH 43311 or to any charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Home in Belle Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!