Garry Lee Hogue Posted on March 5, 2021

Age, 68
Kenton

Garry Lee Hogue, 68 of Kenton passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Lima Memorial Hospital. Per his wishes, no services will be held as he requested cremation. Arrangements entrusted to SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where online condolences can be shared with the family via stoutcrates.com.