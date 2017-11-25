Home Obituaries Gary Alan Ramsey

Gary Alan Ramsey

Posted on November 25, 2017
Gary Alan Ramsey
Gary Alan Ramsey

Age, 63
Dola

Graveside services for Gary Alan Ramsey will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ridgeway Cemetery by Pastor Corey Bailey.

A celebration of life service will follow at Bear Vine Winery in Ridgeway.

He died at 1:46 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at his residence.

He was born on July 31, 1954 in Kenton to the late John F. and Shirley A. (Hatchett) Ramsey.

Surviving are three sisters, Carol (Jim) Clever of Croton; Brenda (Daryl) Reck of Covington and Rebecca (Mike) Harkness of Indianapolis, Ind. and a brother, Douglas (Denise) Ramsey of Ridgeway.

Gary had worked in construction and enjoyed working on the farm.

Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling arrangements.

Memorials may be made to donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

