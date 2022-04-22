Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A funeral service for Gary Dean McQuown, 84, of Kenton, will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Rev. Randall Forester officiating. Burial at Grove Cemetery will take place at a later date. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Gary died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at home surrounded by his wife, Barbara, and two daughters.

Memorial contributions may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice or any other local charity.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

