Gary Ervin Hites

Posted on May 30, 2017
Age, 71
Kenton

At Gary’s request, no services will be held. He was laid to rest today, Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Wolf Creek Cemetery.  SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME assisted the family with arrangements.

Memorials can be given to Universal Hospice along with a friend or neighbor in need.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.stoutcrates.com.

