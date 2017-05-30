Gary Ervin Hites

Age, 71

Kenton

At Gary’s request, no services will be held. He was laid to rest today, Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Wolf Creek Cemetery. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME assisted the family with arrangements.

Memorials can be given to Universal Hospice along with a friend or neighbor in need.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.stoutcrates.com.

