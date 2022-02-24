Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for , Gary L. Green, 53 will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 1 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Mark Bishop. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. on Monday.

He died on Saturday, Feb., 2022 at Riverside Hospital, Columbus.

Memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice or a hospice of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at pricefh.net

