A memorial service for Gary L. Reed, 67 will begin at noon on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada by Pastors Greg Fox and Wade Melton. Military honors will be conducted by the Ada VFW Post 9381 Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday.

He died at 7:46 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at his residence.

