Age, 79

rural Forest

formerly of Kenton

Gary Lee Clark, age 79, of rural Forest, formerly of Kenton, went suddenly and peacefully to see the Lord on Wednesday, October 23, at his daughter’s residence, where he lived. He married Sandra Jean (Draper) Clark on June 7, 1959 in Kenton Ohio. They formed their family with two children who survive him: Becky (Bryan) Lowe of rural Forest, and Marty (Leeann) Clark of Dunkirk.

Three Grandchildren: Holly (Kyle) Ulrich of Kenton, Kalie (Dylan) Baier of Dunkirk, and Jordan Clark of Dunkirk. Five great-grandchildren: Dakota, Dalton, and Bryann Ulrich; and Liam and Kinslee Baier.

Also surviving is a brother, Ray Eugene Clark of Larue; and brother-in-law, Jack (Shirley) Draper of Kenton.

The tenth child born at home in Larue, Ohio, August 13,1940 to Clifford Seth Dutton Clark and Rosa Mae (Vansickle) Clark, who preceded him in death, along with 8 other siblings: Evakathryn Cole, Walter Edward Clark, Leona Fern Redmond, David Clifford Clark, Ethel Lavon Miller, Willis Franklin Clark, John Sherman Clark, and Margaret Ann Gallant

A skilled tradesman supervisor who retired from Rockwell International.

A fun loving man who never knew a stranger and when he walked in a room, everyone knew he was there. He will be missed by many.

His wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Kenton Family Moose Center, Lower Level, 801 Lima St, Kenton from 3:00-6:00pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

(*Pd. 102519)