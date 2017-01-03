age 68, Lima

Services for Gary Lee Williams will be at 2 p.m. today at the Siferd-Orians Funeral Home, Lima, by the Revs. Eddie and Brandon Wiremen. Burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

He died at 9:24 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at the Lima Manor.

