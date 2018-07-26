age 81, Upper Sandusky

A memorial celebration open to the public for Gary Lehman will be 4:30-8 p.m. on Friday at the Wyandot County Rod and Gun Club, 15127 CR 113 Upper Sandusky. The burial will be private at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Memorial donations can be made to the Wyandot County Rod and Gun Club or the Wyandot County Coonhunters in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave.. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351, which is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.BringmanClark.com.

He died at his home on July 6, 2018.

