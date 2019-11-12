Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Sandusky

Gary M. Stair, 81, residing in Sandusky, passed away early Saturday morning, November 9, 2019 at Hospice of the Western Reserve following a lengthy illness.

Gary was born on August 8, 1938 in Hardin County, OH to the late David J. and Helen (Pees) Stair.

Gary received his bachelors degree in Agricultural Studies in 1960 from The Ohio State University. He retired from Ohio Edison in 1996 after 32 years of service as the manager of the Western Division Headquarters in Elyria. Prior to his Ohio Edison career, he had taught at Highland Schools in Morrow County.

Gary was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, the Sandusky G.E.M., Leads, Bellevue Development Corporation, Lorain and Erie County’s United Way, Erie County Chamber of Commerce, Erie County Regional Planning Commission, Sandusky City Development Committee, Erie County 4-H, Norwalk Chamber Development Board and many other community and development organizations.

He enjoyed golfing, picking out antiques, antique tractors, woodworking, playing cards, sports – especially fast pitch softball, enjoying a cup of coffee with friends and telling a good story. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Becky (Dennis) Kaiser of Port Clinton; son, Mark (Jill) Stair of Sandy Springs, GA; grandson, Zachary; sister, Mary Lou Plott of Findlay; former wife, Bonnie Muffler and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his wife, Josephine “Josie” (Wright) Stair in 2006 and brother, Larry Stair.

Friends may call on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:00 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 2712 Mason Rd., Milan. Pastor Wendy Schindler-Chasney will officiate. Burial will follow in St. John’s UCC Cemetery, Milan. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Those wishing to contribute to Gary’s memory may do so to St. John’s UCC, 2712 Mason Rd., Milan, OH 44846 or to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.

