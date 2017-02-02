Home Obituaries Gary Vance-King

Gary Vance-King

Posted on February 2, 2017
0
0
5
Gary Vance-King
Gary Vance-King
age 59, Dublin
formerly of Kenton

Funeral services for Gary Vance-King will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Friday.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 12:08 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at the Kobacker House, Columbus.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Richard M. ‘Colonel’ Boose

    Services for Richard M. “Colonel” Boose will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Clark Shields Fu…
    February 2, 2017
    2 min read
  • Judy Carles

    Judy Kay Carles

    Private graveside services for Judy Kay Carles were Tuesday at Grove Cemetery by Pastor An…
    February 2, 2017
    1 min read
  • Rev. Clifton Roberts Sr.

    Rev. Clifton D. Roberts Sr.

    Services for Rev. Clifton D. “Bud” Roberts Sr. will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Shoffstall…
    February 2, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply