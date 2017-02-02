Funeral services for Gary Vance-King will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Friday.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 12:08 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at the Kobacker House, Columbus.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!