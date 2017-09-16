Home Obituaries Gayle Ester Deringer

Gayle Ester Deringer

Posted on September 16, 2017
0
0
5
Gayle Deringer
Gayle Deringer
Butte, Montana

Gayle Ester (Moore) Deringer passed away September 14th in Butte, Montana.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday in Butte and interment will be in Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park in Billings, Montana. Memorials may be made to the March of Dimes or the Salvation Army. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Betty J. Yoast

    Graveside services for Betty J. Yoast will be at a later date at Preston Cemetery, Alger. …
    September 15, 2017
    1 min read
  • Elsie Barker

    Elsie Barker

    Services for Elsie Barker will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral …
    September 14, 2017
    1 min read
  • Sabrina Hines

    Sabrina L. Hines

    The family of Sabrina Hines will hold visitation on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Schinde…
    September 14, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply