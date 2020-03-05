Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Graveside services for Gayna Ray Foreman will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Byhalia Cemetery in Byhalia by Pastor Jim Gardner.

She died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on April 1, 1947 in Kenton to the late Charles and Ruth (Putnam) Lawrence. On August 18, 1985, she married Charles Allen Foreman and he preceded her in death on July 6, 2012.

Surviving is a brother, Gary Lawrence of Upper Sandusky.

Gayna was a member of the Byhalia Friends Church.

She enjoyed helping on the farm.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Byhalia Friends Church.

Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangemets. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.